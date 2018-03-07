New Middletown police seek 'missing and endangered' teen - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New Middletown police seek 'missing and endangered' teen

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -

New Middletown police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who is being considered missing and endangered.

Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio tells 21 News that 15-year-old Mandy Constable ran away from home on February 27 and hasn't been seen since.

Family members tell police that the teen is a habitual runaway, but is usually found in a day or two and returns home.

Constable has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a Missing Endangered Juvenile.

She is described as a black female, 15-years-old, with brown eyes, 5' 5” tall, and weighing 125 lbs.

When last seen the teen was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and a mint green jacket.

Police ask anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts to call the New Middletown Police Department at 330-542-2234.

