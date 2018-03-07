Austintown's Barry Dyngles plans expansion

An Austintown restaurant known for its ribs and the crowds of people during its Queen of Hearts drawing is going to get bigger according to township officials.

Township zoning officials tell 21 News that a plan has been approved paving the way for an expansion of Barry Dyngles on South Raccoon Road.

Officials say that the neighboring Smoker Friendly business, which has until the end of the month to vacate the premises, will be torn down.

According to a zoning official, Barry Dyngles will essentially double the current size of the restaurant.

Formerly called Armadillos, the owners changed the name to Barry Dyngles in 2007.

The business drew throngs of people in 2015 when the Queen of Hearts jackpot reached $1.8 million.