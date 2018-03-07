H.S. basketball scores (3/6/18)

Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love has opened up about his panic attack this season and his struggles with mental health.

Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love has opened up about his panic attack this season and his struggles with mental health.

Major League Soccer and the owner of the Columbus Crew say they're reviewing a lawsuit that Ohio's attorney general and the city of Columbus filed to stop the proposed team move to Austin, Texas.

Major League Soccer and the owner of the Columbus Crew say they're reviewing a lawsuit that Ohio's attorney general and the city of Columbus filed to stop the proposed team move to Austin, Texas.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, celebrates with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) after Michigan defeated Purdue 75-66 to win the NCAA Big Ten Conference tournament championship college basketball game, Sunday, Marc...

Virginia is now the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25, while Michigan made a big jump into the top 10 after winning the Big Ten Tournament title. More >>