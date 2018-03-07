H.S. basketball scores (3/6/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (3/6/18)

Posted: Updated:

Girls' Regional  Division II

West Branch 47 Akron SVSM 50


Boys' District

Division III

Campbell 48 Mogadore 51

Champion 51 Newton Falls 32

Division IV

East Canton 52 Valley Christian 50

