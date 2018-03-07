Boardman Schools to host community meeting on "critical financial situation"

The Boardman School District is turning to the community for help to pass a nearly $5 million levy.

In January the Board of Education voted to put a 5.8 mill levy on the May ballot.

If passed, the levy would generate $4.9 million each year for ten years. The cost to a $100-thousand homeowner would be less than $17 per month.

But in order to get the word out to the community, and answer questions from residents, the school system has now planned a community "State of the Schools" meeting.

According to a release from the district, the purpose of the meeting is to share information and "seek community input on a number of important decisions that will directly impact our students".

In January, the school board told 21 News that the need for a levy became apparent after further cuts in state funding.

According to district officials at that time, the district is shorted about $3.8 million a year because funding to other districts, who are losing money quickly, is prioritized first.

In addition, Superintendent Tim Saxton said in January that the tipping point for the levy came when St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Boardman was reclassified to a non-profit -- taking about one million this year from the district. The district was facing a $3.4 million deficit for the year.

"We're not running a threat campaign, but obviously if it doesn't pass there are only so many tools a district can do. We have to take a look at how we use staff, so that means larger class sizes, we have to take a look at things like athletics, we have to take a look at things like transportation. Obviously, we're going to have to make a major impact on how we do things at Boardman," Saxton said at that time.

The community "State of the Schools" meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 20th at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardman High School Cafeteria.