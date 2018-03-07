Uncooperative victim refuses report after Youngstown cops "took too long"

Youngstown police are investigating an apparent shooting that left at least one home with bullet holes and an unhappy homeowner.

But it wasn't the bullet holes that had the victim swearing at officers.

According to a report, officers were called out to East Ravenwood after "shot spotter" technology determined about 24 shots fired in that area.

Police say when they arrived they found 25 shell casings in the roadway.

Officers say they began searching to see if there was anyone injured or any damaged property nearby.

During the search, the report states that a homeowner advised officers that a bullet had struck his first-floor window. Officers say that found the bullet lying inside his kitchen on the floor.

However, the report says that the man was "uncooperative".

He allegedly told cops, "F*** Tito and f*** you guys too. You guys took too long, I don't want a report."

There is no indication at this time that anyone was injured in the shooting.