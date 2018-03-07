Uncooperative victim refuses report after Youngstown cops "took - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Uncooperative victim refuses report after Youngstown cops "took too long"

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police are investigating an apparent shooting that left at least one home with bullet holes and an unhappy homeowner. 

But it wasn't the bullet holes that had the victim swearing at officers. 

According to a report, officers were called out to East Ravenwood after "shot spotter" technology determined about 24 shots fired in that area. 

Police say when they arrived they found 25 shell casings in the roadway. 

Officers say they began searching to see if there was anyone injured or any damaged property nearby. 

During the search, the report states that a homeowner advised officers that a bullet had struck his first-floor window. Officers say that found the bullet lying inside his kitchen on the floor. 

However, the report says that the man was "uncooperative". 

He allegedly told cops, "F*** Tito and f*** you guys too. You guys took too long, I don't want a report."

There is no indication at this time that anyone was injured in the shooting. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:08 PM EST2018-03-07 19:08:34 GMT
    (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>

  • New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place

    New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:18 PM EST2018-03-07 17:18:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca...
    The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters.More >>
    The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters.More >>

  • Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:03 PM EST2018-03-06 23:03:57 GMT
    (N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...(N.R. Fuller/National Science Foundation via AP). This image provided by the National Science Foundation shows a timeline of the universe. Scientists have detected a signal from 180 million years after the Big Bang when the earliest stars began glowing...
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>
    For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms