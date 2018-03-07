Surveillance shows robber wearing 'scream' mask at Howland Country Fair

Howland police have released surveillance images of the knife-wielding masked man who robbed the Country Fair gas station early Tuesday.

The suspect, wearing a Halloween “scream” mask and carrying a knife, held up the clerk working at the business on Route 46 and King Graves Road just before 6 am.

The mask gets its name from a similar mask worn by a character in the horror movie "Scream".

The worker told officers that there was only one customer inside the store at the time.

The masked man demanded all the 20 and one dollar bills from the register, before leaving the store with about $100.

One of the surveillance pictures shows the robber holding a knife as he reaches over the counter.

Officers were told that the suspect had a knife, but also may have had a gun.

No one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery or anyone who may know of a possible suspect, to call the Howland Police at 330-856-5555.

Tipsters may also send a private message on the department's Facebook page.