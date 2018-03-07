Surveillance shows robber wearing 'scream' mask at Howland Country Fair

The federal government has reached an agreement with a company accused of pumping potentially toxic emissions into the air in and around East Liverpool.More >>
A Masury man must register as a sex offender for the next 25 years after investigators say that investigators found him in possession of the largest collection of child pornography in the history of a special unit that pursues crimes against children.More >>
Police have located the phone where the threat was made from but a spokesperson for the school district says to her knowledge no arrests have been made.More >>
Youngstown's Law Director says a suspect accused of acting erratically and hiding drugs in the spaces of his teeth is now facing charges for creating a threat to police.More >>
Howland police have released surveillance images of the knife-wielding masked man who robbed the Country Fair gas station early Tuesday.More >>
The government says eight people have been charged with laundering money obtained from online romance scams based in Ohio.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is allowing a condemned killer of two fuller access to DNA testing of a cigarette butt his attorneys say could determine his innocence.More >>
A prosecutor says an 8-year-old Ohio boy loaded a rifle, repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister at home and then informed their mother, who left work to check the girl's injuries and clean up a bloody bed cover...More >>
Authorities say an elderly woman sleeping in her Philadelphia home escaped serious injury when she was struck by a stray bullet fired from outside the residence.More >>
A state trooper found so much pot inside a car pulled over on an Ohio highway, the stash could barely fit on the hood of an OSP cruiser.More >>
A woman who posed nude at a suburban strip mall in Pennsylvania last year and the man who photographed her have pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.More >>
Police say three adults took it too far by chasing down teens suspected of stealing a car, forcing the teens into the trunk of their car and driving them to police headquarters.More >>
Police say a Cincinnati man raped his daughter over a period of 15 years, fathering two of her children.More >>
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators want state law enforcement to be alerted when someone who isn't allowed to buy a gun tries to purchase one.More >>
Authorities say a homeless man shot by police after allegedly pointing a BB pistol at officers told investigators that he began the incident by torching a trailer so that he could go to jail.More >>
