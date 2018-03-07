Man who admitted to string of killings could be released - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man who admitted to string of killings could be released

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - One of two brothers who admitted killing a 12-year-old girl during a string of murders that terrorized an Ohio city in the early 1980s could be released from prison within months.

Prosecutors struck a deal in 2000 with the brothers who agreed to confess to the eight killings in Toledo.

Nathaniel Cook admitted he took part in three of those slayings with his brother who's now serving two life sentences.

The pair's admission provided answers for the victims' families, but the deal also called for 59-year-old Nathaniel Cook to be released this year.

A judge has set a hearing for Thursday to begin determining whether Cook should be registered as a sex offender if he's released.

The victims' families are hoping there's some way to block his release.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

