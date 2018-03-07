Former Niles auditor takes plea deal

A plea deal reached in Trumbull County Court means the former Niles auditor will testify in the corruption trial of former Mayor Ralph Infante and his wife.

Nader appeared before visiting Summit County Judge Patricia Cosgrove Wednesday morning.

He was originally indicted on nine counts including theft in office, tampering with records, unlawful interest in a public contract and falsification.

Nader pleaded guilty to reduced charges including two misdemeanors and theft in office, a felony of the fifth degree, which carries up to a year in prison and up to $2,500 in fines.

He resigned from the job after serving from 2006 to 2015.

Investigators say Nader was using city-owned computers to do work for his tax-preparation company. They claim he failed to report income for clients.

Now Nader is expected to take the stand to testify in the public corruption trial of former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante and his wife Judith, who are facing multiple charges. Their trial is set to begin in late April.

The couple is accused of depositing nearly $200,000 into a local bank over a seven-year period, failing to report any of it as income.

Nader's sentencing is scheduled for May 11.