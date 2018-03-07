Mudslide closed road in East Liverpool

Clean up work continued Wednesday at the site of a mudslide in East Liverpool.

A section of Dresden Street remains closed due to the slide. Large equipment had to be brought in to chop up and remove several large trees that tumbled onto Dresden Street when the muddy hillside gave way. A combination and rainfall and melting snow saturated the soil.



"We've had a lot of precipitation and the steep slopes. Just water laying in areas that haven't drained in a good while and next thing you know, it just comes down the hill," said Adam Pusateri, a landscape contractor who has cleaned up many of these slides.



Eve as the clean up is underway, the muddy hillside is still moving. We've seen many other cases of ground movement in East Liverpool. A recent case on Lisbon Street caused three homes to be demolished. Another collapse last year took out a section of Garfield Street.

Due to the nature of the land, there will be more landslides. "There's a lot of steep hillsides and a lot of clay sitting on top of shale, and it comes on down the hill," Pusateri said.



Fortunately, this slide stopped short of crossing the road and going over another embankment with houses below. Many hillside homes have retaining walls to hold back the land, but many are showing their age. Each slide clean-up operation is costly to the city.

