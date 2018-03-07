Great Groceries: Almond Berry Smoothie

An attorney for a porn star who claims she had sex with Donald Trump says she is suing to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement "to set the record straight.".More >>
An attorney for a porn star who claims she had sex with Donald Trump says she is suing to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement "to set the record straight.".More >>
New Middletown police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who is being considered missing and endangered.More >>
New Middletown police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who is being considered missing and endangered.More >>
Parking violations in the city of Niles could soon cost you more.More >>
Parking violations in the city of Niles could soon cost you more.More >>
Clean up work continued Wednesday at the site of a mudslide in East Liverpool.More >>
Clean up work continued Wednesday at the site of a mudslide in East Liverpool.More >>
A plea deal reached in Trumbull County Court means the former Niles auditor will testify in the corruption trial of former Mayor Ralph Infante and his wife. Nader appeared before visiting Summit County Judge Patricia Cosgrove Wednesday morning. He was originally indicted on nine counts including theft in office, tampering with records, unlawful interest in a public contract and falsification. Nader pleaded guilty to reduced charges including two misdemeanors and theft in...More >>
A plea deal reached in Trumbull County Court means the former Niles auditor will testify in the corruption trial of former Mayor Ralph Infante and his wife. Nader appeared before visiting Summit County Judge Patricia Cosgrove Wednesday morning. He was originally indicted on nine counts including theft in office, tampering with records, unlawful interest in a public contract and falsification. Nader pleaded guilty to reduced charges including two misdemeanors and theft in...More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is calling for stepped-up efforts to control nutrient pollution responsible for algae blooms in Lake Erie, but isn't proposing more federal regulations to accomplish the...More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is calling for stepped-up efforts to control nutrient pollution responsible for algae blooms in Lake Erie, but isn't proposing more federal regulations to accomplish the task.More >>
A prosecutor says a man who fired on officers serving a warrant in January was himself shot 18 times.More >>
A prosecutor says a man who fired on officers serving a warrant in January was himself shot 18 times.More >>
An Ohio woman says she found a tooth with dried blood on it while eating cashews.More >>
An Ohio woman says she found a tooth with dried blood on it while eating cashews.More >>
An Ohio medical examiner has ruled the death of a 4-year-old boy whose remains were found in a trash bag in the backyard of a vacant Cleveland home a homicide by "unspecified means."More >>
An Ohio medical examiner has ruled the death of a 4-year-old boy whose remains were found in a trash bag in the backyard of a vacant Cleveland home a homicide by "unspecified means."More >>
The coroner in a southwestern Ohio county says accidental overdoses spiked more than 20 percent last year, driven in large part by the rise of fentanyl and other powerful opioids.More >>
The coroner in a southwestern Ohio county says accidental overdoses spiked more than 20 percent last year, driven in large part by the rise of fentanyl and other powerful opioids.More >>
One of two brothers who admitted killing a 12-year-old girl during a string of murders that terrorized an Ohio city in the early 1980s could be released from prison within months.More >>
One of two brothers who admitted killing a 12-year-old girl during a string of murders that terrorized an Ohio city in the early 1980s could be released from prison within months.More >>
The government says eight people have been charged with laundering money obtained from online romance scams based in Ohio.More >>
The government says eight people have been charged with laundering money obtained from online romance scams based in Ohio.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is allowing a condemned killer of two fuller access to DNA testing of a cigarette butt his attorneys say could determine his innocence.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court is allowing a condemned killer of two fuller access to DNA testing of a cigarette butt his attorneys say could determine his innocence.More >>