Great Groceries: Almond Berry Smoothie

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is calling for stepped-up efforts to control nutrient pollution responsible for algae blooms in Lake Erie, but isn't proposing more federal regulations to accomplish the task.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is calling for stepped-up efforts to control nutrient pollution responsible for algae blooms in Lake Erie, but isn't proposing more federal regulations to accomplish the...

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP). This undated, file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Nathaniel Cook. Cook, one of two brothers who admitted killing a 12-year-old girl during a string...

A man who admitted that he and his brother raped and killed a 12-year-old girl during a string of killings that left eight people dead in the 1980s could be released from an Ohio prison within months. More >>