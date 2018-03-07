NYPD: We have considerable evidence in Weinstein rape case

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyMore >>
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyMore >>
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carMore >>
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesMore >>
The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticismMore >>
An attorney for a porn star who claims she had sex with Donald Trump says she is suing to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement "to set the record straight.".More >>
The Kent State University Board of Trustees approved a 10-year plan to transform the campus.More >>
"She was a little girl. One month before her 18th birthday," said a relative.More >>
A Youngstown man will represent Northeast Ohio in an effort to bring more awareness to Parkinson's Disease.More >>
East Palestine police have released the identity of a 16-year-old boy that was killed after being struck by a train Tuesday night.More >>
