White House Fruit Farm celebration next weekend

White House Fruit Farm is holding their annual family event next weekend.

White House Weekend will be held on March 17 and 18.

On Saturday, March 17, the event will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Sunday, March 18, from noon until 4 p.m.

"This weekend has become a much-anticipated event because families view this as a sure sign that spring is on the way," said owner Debbie Pifer.

Pifer says food always takes center stage during the two-day event.

Visitors can sample food from several vendors in Ohio as well as food from White House Fruit Farm including sausage, sauces, hot peppers, coffees, teas, local beef snacks, dressings, mustards, baked goods and more.