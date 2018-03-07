White House Fruit Farm celebration next weekend - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

White House Fruit Farm celebration next weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
CANFIELD, Ohio -

White House Fruit Farm is holding their annual family event next weekend. 

White House Weekend will be held on March 17 and 18.

On Saturday, March 17, the event will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Sunday, March 18, from noon until 4 p.m.

"This weekend has become a much-anticipated event because families view this as a sure sign that spring is on the way," said owner  Debbie Pifer.

Pifer says food always takes center stage during the two-day event. 

Visitors can sample food from several vendors in Ohio as well as food from White House Fruit Farm including sausage, sauces, hot peppers, coffees, teas, local beef snacks, dressings, mustards, baked goods and more.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 10:05 PM EST2018-03-08 03:05:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>

  • Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 10:04 PM EST2018-03-08 03:04:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>

  • Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 10:04 PM EST2018-03-08 03:04:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...
    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms