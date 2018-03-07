Police: Nearly 20 students sickened by candy at high school - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Nearly 20 students sickened by candy at high school

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say nearly 20 students who ate candy at a high school have been sickened in northeast Ohio.

The Independent in Massillon reports the police chief in Stark County's Perry Township said six of at least 18 students at Perry High School who had adverse reactions after eating the candy Wednesday were taken to hospitals to be checked. The newspaper reports emergency crews responded when students became ill, with symptoms including accelerated heart rates and dilated pupils.

Police Chief Michael Pomesky says the candy was sent to Stark County's crime lab to determine if it was laced with a substance. He didn't identify the type of candy.

The Perry Local Schools issued a statement saying the district is working with police and will take disciplinary and legal action if necessary.

This story has been corrected to show that Pomesky's first name is Michael, not Perry.

