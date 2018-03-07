Police: Nearly 20 students sickened by candy at high school

An attorney for a porn star who claims she had sex with Donald Trump says she is suing to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement "to set the record straight.".More >>
The Kent State University Board of Trustees approved a 10-year plan to transform the campus.More >>
"She was a little girl. One month before her 18th birthday," said a relative.More >>
A Youngstown man will represent Northeast Ohio in an effort to bring more awareness to Parkinson's Disease.More >>
East Palestine police have released the identity of a 16-year-old boy that was killed after being struck by a train Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister after the woman allegedly left them home alone and returned to work after going home to check the girl's injuries has pleaded...More >>
Authorities say around 20 students ate candy at a high school in and have been sickened in northeast Ohio.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is calling for stepped-up efforts to control nutrient pollution responsible for algae blooms in Lake Erie, but isn't proposing more federal regulations to accomplish the...More >>
A prosecutor says a man who fired on officers serving a warrant in January was himself shot 18 times.More >>
An Ohio woman says she found a tooth with dried blood on it while eating cashews.More >>
An Ohio medical examiner has ruled the death of a 4-year-old boy whose remains were found in a trash bag in the backyard of a vacant Cleveland home a homicide by "unspecified means."More >>
The coroner in a southwestern Ohio county says accidental overdoses spiked more than 20 percent last year, driven in large part by the rise of fentanyl and other powerful opioids.More >>
One of two brothers who admitted killing a 12-year-old girl during a string of murders that terrorized an Ohio city in the early 1980s could be released from prison within months.More >>
