Kasich drops conflicting hints in speech on political future

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) dropped conflicting hints about his political future throughout his final State of the State address.

Kasich told the crowd at Otterbein University that "the race isn't over for us" and "we can't even see the finish line."

That may simply have referred to his remaining 10 months as a term-limited governor - or it could confirm speculation that Kasich is positioning to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

At the same time, the 65-year-old Kasich sprinkled suggestions throughout the address that he's mentally bracing to end his long career in elective office when his term's out next year.

He said "the worst thing in life is not to lose an election; the worst thing in life is to serve yourself instead of others."

