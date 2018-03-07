Austintown man will bring awareness to Parkinson's Disease

An Austintown man will represent Northeast Ohio in an effort to bring more awareness to Parkinson's Disease.

Ron Moore, Jr. is a local artist who was diagnosed with the disease in 2004.

Moore has been selected by the Michael J. Fox Foundation to speak with our nation's lawmakers in Washington, D.C. later this month.

Moore says he wishes to see more of an effort nationwide to track the number of people with Parkinson's.

He says his hope is that it would lead to more research.

"A large number of veterans are coming home from wars with exposure to different chemicals and they are coming down with Parkinson's Disease, which if we would find a cure for this thing, that would help eliminate a lot of those diseases," said Moore.

Mayor Tito Brown presented Ron Moore, Jr. with a proclamation Wednesday evening, declaring April 2018 Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month.

Moore uses his talents to ease the pain of others. He has so far used his talents to sketch photographs of victims in the Vegas mass shooting and the Florida school shooting, along with many other victims of senseless crimes.