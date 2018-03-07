Austintown man will bring awareness to Parkinson's Disease

The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued new guidance on managing type 2 diabetes -- including relaxing the long-term blood sugar target called hemoglobin A1C.More >>
The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued new guidance on managing type 2 diabetes -- including relaxing the long-term blood sugar target called hemoglobin A1C.More >>
Few older Americans believe ordering more tests and drugs is the way to better health care, a new survey finds.More >>
Few older Americans believe ordering more tests and drugs is the way to better health care, a new survey finds.More >>
As marijuana use has increased in the United States in recent years, medical experts and users alike have wondered about its health effects.More >>
As marijuana use has increased in the United States in recent years, medical experts and users alike have wondered about its health effects.More >>
An otherwise healthy diet isn't going to offset damage to your heart from too much salt, a new study suggests.More >>
An otherwise healthy diet isn't going to offset damage to your heart from too much salt, a new study suggests.More >>
A growing number of U.S. kids are ending up in the intensive care unit after overdosing on prescription painkillers or other opioids, a new study finds.More >>
A growing number of U.S. kids are ending up in the intensive care unit after overdosing on prescription painkillers or other opioids, a new study finds.More >>
Toxic residue from smoking remains on surfaces inside a casino for months after smoking has been banned there, a new study has found.More >>
Toxic residue from smoking remains on surfaces inside a casino for months after smoking has been banned there, a new study has found.More >>
Hip-hop music may be influencing black Americans to try the street drug molly, a new study suggests.More >>
Hip-hop music may be influencing black Americans to try the street drug molly, a new study suggests.More >>
The brutal flu season continues to ease its grip on the United States, with the latest government data showing that doctor visits are still dropping and less severe strains of the flu are starting to account for...More >>
The brutal flu season continues to ease its grip on the United States, with the latest government data showing that doctor visits are still dropping and less severe strains of the flu are starting to account for more...More >>
High school is a major milestone in a teen's life.More >>
High school is a major milestone in a teen's life.More >>
Two eating plans -- a vegetarian diet that includes eggs and dairy, and the Mediterranean diet -- protect your heart equally, a new study shows.More >>
Two eating plans -- a vegetarian diet that includes eggs and dairy, and the Mediterranean diet -- protect your heart equally, a new study shows.More >>