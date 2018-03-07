Vigil held for teen fatally shot in Cleveland

Family and friends of a Youngstown teen shot and killed in Cleveland last week honored the life, they say, was taken too soon.

The group gathered outside the childhood home of 17-year-old Destiny Brown.

Police say Brown was about to be dropped off at a friend's house on Cleveland's east side. A van pulled up behind the car and several shots were fired. The teen later passed away at a Cleveland hospital.

"She was a little girl. One month before her 18th birthday. She just a little girl. She is somebody's baby and that happened to her for no reason she didn't deserve that," said Brown's cousin, Tiffany Black.

Police have not named any suspects in the case.