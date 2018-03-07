Vigil held for teen fatally shot in Cleveland - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Vigil held for teen fatally shot in Cleveland

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Family and friends of a Youngstown teen shot and killed in Cleveland last week honored the life, they say, was taken too soon.

The group gathered outside the childhood home of 17-year-old Destiny Brown. 

Police say Brown was about to be dropped off at a friend's house on Cleveland's east side. A van pulled up behind the car and several shots were fired. The teen later passed away at a Cleveland hospital. 

"She was a little girl. One month before her 18th birthday. She just a little girl. She is somebody's baby and that happened to her for no reason she didn't deserve that," said Brown's cousin, Tiffany Black.

Police have not named any suspects in the case.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-03-08 05:27:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>

  • Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-03-08 05:27:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>

  • Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-03-08 05:24:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...
    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms