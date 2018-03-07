YSU baseball falls 12-2 in finale at Liberty

The Youngstown State baseball team lost to Liberty by a final score of 12-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Liberty Baseball Stadium in Lynchburg, Va.

Web Charles went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI to lead the Penguins. Trey Bridis went 1-for-3 with a single, two walks and a run scored while Drew Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a base hit and two walks. Andrew Kendrick went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Nick Massey went 1-for-3 with single and his first RBI of the season.

D.J. Artis reached base to leadoff the bottom of first inning when he was hit by a Chad Coles pitch. Artis advanced to second base on a wild pitch and moved up to third when Jonathan Embry reached on a throwing error. A pass ball allowed Artis to score and Dylan Allen followed with a single to right field which drove in Embry to put the Flames ahead 2-0.

Tyler Galazin led off the bottom of the second inning with a double to left center field and was advanced to third on a groundout. Galazin would eventually score on a wild pitch to increase Liberty's lead to 3-0.

Dylan Allen led off the bottom of the third inning with a walk and advanced to second on a balk. Andrew Yacyk followed with a single through the right side to score Allen and make it 4-0. Brandon Rohrer followed with a single as YSU starter Chad Coles departed for Joel Hake.

Tyler Galazin then singled to left field to bring home Yacyk and put the Flames in front 5-0. Cam Locklear followed that with a single to center field and Rohrer was able to score on a throwing error. Galazin scored on a groundout and Locklear scored on a triple by Tre Todd to make it 8-0 after three innings.

YSU got on the board in the fourth inning with a pair of doubles from Andrew Kendrick and Web Charles. Kendrick doubled to right field with one out and was driven in when Charles smoked a double to left center. Charles went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-baggers and an RBI on the day.

Liberty would add four runs on three hits in the bottom of the fourth to push its advantage to 12-1. The YSU bullpen held the Flames scoreless over the final four innings. Jakob Brustoski pitched a scoreless inning for the second consecutive game. The freshman retired the side in order in the eighth after striking out all three batters he faced yesterday.

Youngstown State loaded the bases in the fifth inning with three consecutive one-out walks from Trey Bridis, Blaze Glenn and Drew Dickerson. Nick Massey followed with a single to right field which scored Bridis to plate the Penguins' second run of the afternoon.

Chad Coles took the loss for YSU after allowing six runs, five of them earned, on four hits over two innings in his first career start. Zack Brockman got the win for Liberty, giving up two earned runs on two hits over 2.1 innings out of the pen.

The Penguins will face another quick turnaround as they are scheduled to begin a three-game series at Radford on Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Source: Youngstown State University Athletics