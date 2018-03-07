H.S. basketball scores (3/7/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (3/7/18)

Posted: Updated:

Boys’ Tournament 

Division II
Lakeview 56 Poland 53

Division I
Warren Harding 30 Garfield Heights 39


Girls’ Division III Regional

South Range 38 Doylestown Chippewa 51

Elyria Catholic 55 Newton Falls 54  3OT 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms