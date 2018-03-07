Youngstown Mayor will search for new Academic Distress Commissioner

It was business as usual after a week of turmoil for Youngstown City Schools. The Academic Distress Commission met Thursday after three of five members resigned in less than a week.

On Friday, the commission was hit with two resignations, including Chairman Brian Benyo and Vice Chair Jennifer Roller. Then Wednesday, Barbara Brothers handed in her resignation.

Mayor Tito Brown will be responsible for appointing Brothers' replacement.

21 News asked him his take on what's causing this mass exodus.

"I don't know, that's why I want to sit down with the state. Maybe there are things we're not being told or things going on behind closed doors. I just want to get to the bottom of it because I want our Youngstown City Schools to move forward. This doesn't seem to be putting us in the forward process," said Brown.

Brown said for his appointee, he's looking for a Youngstown resident with a background in education. He said it's too soon to tell how long it'll be until he can fill that position.

