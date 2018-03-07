Community expresses concerns with recovery house in Warren

The Warren Township Trustees meeting was a full house on Wednesday evening.

Several members of the community talked about their concerns with the opening of a recovery home on North Leavitt Road and Leavitt Drive Northwest.

The houses are supposed to be a safe place for recovering addicts. The community says the houses are not regulated by the state and they cause concerns for those living nearby.

FSR Parkman officials were at the meeting to answer the community's questions and talk about how similar homes have worked in the past.

"This came on us quickly without too much notice, we just found out about it recently and we immediately contacted residents and representatives to see how we can handle this issue," said Edward Anthony, chairman of the Warren Township Trustees.

Anthony reminded citizens the board is always there for them. "We're doing our best to see what can be done for them."

Anthony says hopefully Wednesday night's meeting took care of some of the concerns the citizens had.