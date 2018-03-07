Road construction to begin in Sharon

There are many road projects set to begin in Sharon this Month.

"It's really exciting that we have these infrastructure improvements going on, but it is going to be an inconvenience," said City Manager Robert Fiscus.

On Monday, a project that will last months will start. A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Connelly Boulevard and Dock Street.

Another project that will get underway this month is updating traffic lights on East Connelly Boulevard.

One lane at a time will be closed from Stambaugh to Smith Avenues during the project.

Also, a project to widen East State Street near Sharon Regional Medical Center is set to begin as well.

Before creating more space for cars and pedestrians, the main drag will become a one-lane road.

Fiscus told 21 News It's a concern for ambulances and patients trying to make it to the hospital quickly.

"It's the busiest emergency room in the county. I have met with the hospital and ambulance agencies and they are working on alternate routes to make sure we get the patients there timely," Fiscus said.

Detours will be marked.