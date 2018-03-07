Road construction to begin in Sharon - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Road construction to begin in Sharon

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
SHARON, Pa. -

There are many road projects set to begin in Sharon this Month.

"It's really exciting that we have these infrastructure improvements going on, but it is going to be an inconvenience," said City Manager Robert Fiscus.

On Monday, a project that will last months will start. A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Connelly Boulevard and Dock Street.

Another project that will get underway this month is updating traffic lights on East Connelly Boulevard.

One lane at a time will be closed from Stambaugh to Smith Avenues during the project.  

Also, a project to widen East State Street near Sharon Regional Medical Center is set to begin as well.

Before creating more space for cars and pedestrians, the main drag will become a one-lane road.

Fiscus told 21 News It's a concern for ambulances and patients trying to make it to the hospital quickly.

"It's the busiest emergency room in the county. I have met with the hospital and ambulance agencies and they are working on alternate routes to make sure we get the patients there timely," Fiscus said.

Detours will be marked.  

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-03-08 05:27:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>

  • Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-03-08 05:27:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>

  • Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:24 AM EST2018-03-08 05:24:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Florida Rep. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa) walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in on the 4th floor rotunda between the House and Senate chambers while the House takes up the school safety bil...
    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms