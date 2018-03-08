Company recalls 500,000 tubes of ointment

A California company is recalling half-a-million tubes of a first-aid ointment distributed at Walgreens, Rite-aid and other retailers because the container fails to meet child-resistant closure requirements.

United Exchange has recalled Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment with Lidocaine sold at BiLo, Food Lion, Giant Foods, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Price Chopper, Rite Aid, Stop & Shop, Tops and Walgreens stores nationwide from January 2014 through November 2017 for about $9.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The pain relieving ointment contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.

The recalled ointment is in a white, one-ounce tube with “Bacitraycin Plus” printed on the front in green.

Lidocaine is one of the two active ingredients listed on the back of the tube.

The tube measures approximately 5 inches long by 1 inch wide.

The lot number is printed on the end of the tube.

The following lot numbers are included in the recall:

16001 through 16002 404001 through 404002 405001 through 405003 406001 through 406004 407001 through 407002 415001 through 415010 416001 through 416003 417001 through 417004

No injuries have been reported in association with the recalled ointment.

The CPSC advises people who purchased the cream to immediately place the ointment out of the reach of children and contact United Exchange, the product’s importer, for instructions on how to receive a full refund from the place of purchase.

United Exchange, the product’s importer, toll-free at 888-645-8204 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.firstaidresearch.com and click on “Recall” for more information.