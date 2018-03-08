White House bolsters final-days push in PA special election

A homeless man found sitting in someone else's truck told officers he was there eating “cheese balls”, according to a Youngstown Police report.More >>
A man who expressed interest in buying a "sniper rifle" from a Boardman outdoor retailer is being sent back to his native country of Jordan.More >>
A California company is recalling half-a-million tubes of a first-aid ointment distributed at Walgreens, Rite-aid and other retailers because the container fails to meet child-resistant closure requirements.More >>
A local family is grieving the tragic death of their 16-year-old who was struck by a train Tuesday in East Palestine. On Wednesday night, a house full of family and friends from Wellsville and East Palestine came together to share their memories of Ethan Ferguson.More >>
A Philadelphia jury has awarded a New Jersey man and his wife $3.2 million for a sinkhole that caused the man to crash during a charity bike ride in the city three years ago.More >>
About 100,000 gallons of manure have spilled into two streams in Pennsylvania, killing fish in the area but not posing a threat to the water quality.More >>
A spokeswoman for a company whose natural gas well exploded and caught fire in Ohio last month says the well that had continued leaking methane has been capped.More >>
An Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for handcuffing and assaulting students while claiming to be a police officer conducting "scared straight" programs.More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister after the woman allegedly left them home alone and returned to work after going home to check the girl's injuries has pleaded...More >>
Authorities say around 20 students ate candy at a high school in and have been sickened in northeast Ohio.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is calling for stepped-up efforts to control nutrient pollution responsible for algae blooms in Lake Erie, but isn't proposing more federal regulations to accomplish the...More >>
A prosecutor says a man who fired on officers serving a warrant in January was himself shot 18 times.More >>
