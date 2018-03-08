White House bolsters final-days push in PA special election - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

White House bolsters final-days push in PA special election

Posted: Updated:

By STEVE PEOPLES
Associated Press

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Fighting to stave off another special election embarrassment, the White House is strengthening its final-days offensive in western Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump has long been scheduled to rally voters on Saturday behind Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone.

The national GOP has confirmed that Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway will visit the region on Thursday to help energize local Republicans in addition to a Monday appearance by the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The high-profile reinforcements from the president's orbit were welcomed by Saccone, who has wholeheartedly embraced Trump in his message to Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District. It extends from the Pittsburgh suburbs to West Virginia, an area that Trump carried by nearly 20 percentage points in 2016.

Polls suggest that Saccone is essentially tied with Democrat Conor Lamb.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:35 AM EST2018-03-08 11:35:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>

  • SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:42 AM EST2018-03-08 10:42:40 GMT
    (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>

  • Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Thursday, March 8 2018 2:15 AM EST2018-03-08 07:15:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms