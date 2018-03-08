Jury awards bicyclist $3.2 million in sinkhole lawsuit - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jury awards bicyclist $3.2 million in sinkhole lawsuit

Posted: Updated:
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -

A Philadelphia jury has awarded a New Jersey man and his wife $3.2 million for a sinkhole that caused the man to crash during a charity bike ride in the city three years ago.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports 55-year-old Anthony Degliomini was among 811 bicyclists who participated in the inaugural Phillies Charities Bike Ride near Citizens Bank Park in May 2015. He hit the hole as he was approaching the finish line.

Although he was wearing a helmet, Degliomini was knocked unconscious, suffered multiple fractures and required implants in his spine.

Degliomini's attorneys said the city knew about the sinkhole before the race because it was visible on satellite images in October 2014.

A city spokesperson says they are considering an appeal after the jury's decision Monday.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:35 AM EST2018-03-08 11:35:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>

  • SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:42 AM EST2018-03-08 10:42:40 GMT
    (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>

  • Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Thursday, March 8 2018 2:15 AM EST2018-03-08 07:15:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms