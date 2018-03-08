Turnpike crash injures trucker in Austintown

State Troopers are investigating a traffic accident in Austintown that blocked part of the Ohio Turnpike and sent one man to the hospital.

The tandem tractor-trailer furniture truck traveling west on the turnpike went off the road just before the Meander Reservoir interchange at around 3:30 am Thursday.

An official from the Austintown Fire Department tells 21 News that they were called out to a reported fire at the crash scene, but when they arrived that found no fire.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. There is no information about his name or condition.

The left lane was closed to westbound traffic while a tow truck was called in to remove the wreckage.