Snow moves in later today, more accumulation by Friday Morning

Friday started off with a brilliant sunrise but as the morning progresses there will be an increase in cloud cover. Outside of a flurry the morning hours, Thursday should remain quiet.

Snow moves in Thursday afternoon and will stay with us through the late morning hours Friday. Snow totals of 1 to 2 inches from I-80 south and 2 to 4 inches north of that. There is the possibility of 4 to 8 inches in the far northeastern and northwestern corners of the viewing area.

After the snow tapers off Friday the weekend doesn't look too bad. A mostly sunny to partly sunny sky by Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Remember, Sunday morning Daylight Saving Time begins, so make sure to change your clocks back before bed, also change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

More snow and highs in the 30s will be the highlights through the middle of next week.