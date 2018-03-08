Spartans to host Penguins in 2021 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Spartans to host Penguins in 2021

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown State Football team will return to East Lansing, Michigan in 2021 to play the Spartans.

The game is set for September 11, 2021.
    
21 Sports has also learned the Penguins are in conversations to play at Kentucky in 2022.

YSU previously announced they’ll play at another Big 10 school, Maryland in 2027.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms