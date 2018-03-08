Mercer mom accused of ignoring infant daughter's 22 rib fractures

Authorities are accusing a Mercer Borough woman of failing to protect her four-month-old daughter who doctors say suffered multiple rib fractures last year.

Kayla Ranea Buchanan, 21, is charged with child endangering and recklessly endangering another person.

According to a criminal complaint filed by state police, Buchanan's infant daughter was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on August 21, 2017, where doctors found the child had 22 rib fractures in various stages of healing.

The complaint says that the child's injuries were likely the result of child abuse.

The girl's father, 24-year-old Michael Scott Day, told investigators that he accidentally caused the injuries by holding the baby too tightly, according to the complaint.

Authorities say that Buchanan, who shared a Cunningham Street home with Day, failed to seek help for her child even though she knew the infant was in pain and distress due to her injuries.

The complaint says Buchanan allowed her daughter to continue to be subjected to further harm and abuse.

A magistrate set Buchanan's bond at $5,000 during her arraignment. She's scheduled to appear in court again on May 22.

Charges against Michael Day have been held for common pleas court. He faces seven counts including aggravated assault, child endangering and harassment.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Friday.