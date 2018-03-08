Warren drug trafficking raids turn up fentanyl, heroin, cocaine

A weekend drug sweep in the city of Warren turned up fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, guns, cash and the arrest of two men.

The Warren Street Crimes Tactical Entry team raided three homes on Saturday.

Thirty-six-year-old Antwon Williams was arrested for heroin and cocaine trafficking after police searched a home at 2739 Brier St. SE, where they found 18 grams of heroin and 39 grams of cocaine.

Police also seized $2,930 and a digital scale.

When the evidence was brought back to the lab, police say the seized heroin tested positive for fentanyl, a narcotic the DEA says is 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Norman Miller, 31, was also charged with heroin and cocaine trafficking following another raid; this one at 1612 Jackson St. SW.

Investigators say they found 20 grams of suspected heroin, 15 grams of crack cocaine, three handguns, a digital scale, and $1,670.

Two men were at 2734 Brier St. SE when police searched the home, finding suspected heroin, a scale, and a handgun.

The men were released due to medical conditions, but are expected to be charged later.

Both Williams and Miller pleaded not guilty during their arraignments on Thursday.

Bond for Williams is set at $50,000. Miller's bond is $35,000.