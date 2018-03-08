Warren drug trafficking raids turn up fentanyl, heroin, cocaine - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren drug trafficking raids turn up fentanyl, heroin, cocaine

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

A weekend drug sweep in the city of Warren turned up fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, guns, cash and the arrest of two men.

The Warren Street Crimes Tactical Entry team raided three homes on Saturday.

Thirty-six-year-old Antwon Williams was arrested for heroin and cocaine trafficking after police searched a home at 2739 Brier St. SE, where they found 18 grams of heroin and 39 grams of cocaine.

Police also seized $2,930 and a digital scale.

When the evidence was brought back to the lab, police say the seized heroin tested positive for fentanyl, a narcotic the DEA says is 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Norman Miller, 31, was also charged with heroin and cocaine trafficking following another raid; this one at 1612 Jackson St. SW.

Investigators say they found 20 grams of suspected heroin, 15 grams of crack cocaine, three handguns, a digital scale, and $1,670.

Two men were at 2734 Brier St. SE when police searched the home, finding suspected heroin, a scale, and a handgun.

The men were released due to medical conditions, but are expected to be charged later.

Both Williams and Miller pleaded not guilty during their arraignments on Thursday.

Bond for Williams is set at $50,000. Miller's bond is $35,000.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Thursday, March 8 2018 10:48 AM EST2018-03-08 15:48:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>

  • SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:42 AM EST2018-03-08 10:42:40 GMT
    (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>

  • Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Thursday, March 8 2018 2:15 AM EST2018-03-08 07:15:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms