Investigators raid Warren tire business - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Investigators raid Warren tire business

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

Several law enforcement agencies are currently raiding a tire business on Warren's north side. 

Agents from the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Theft and Fraud Investigation Unit were on the scene Thursday afternoon at a business named Scrapper Dan's Tire Hole on Forest Street NW. 

Agents from OSP say they are being assisted in the investigation by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Warren Police Department, Warren Fire Department, and the Warren Law Department. 

Officials could not say much about the nature of the investigation but confirmed that at least one piece of machinery was confiscated as part of an investigation into alleged theft. 

Authorities on the scene would not provide information about whether the business is currently in operation. However, a filing through the Ohio Secretary of State's Office says that the license for the business was filed by a Warren resident in 2017 and is still active. 

Investigators have not released any details on whether there have been any arrests in relation to the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:34 PM EST2018-03-08 21:34:37 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>

  • SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

    Thursday, March 8 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-03-08 19:28:46 GMT
    (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>
    SpaceX marks 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.More >>

  • Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Why is Ted Cruz _ given name Rafael _ picking on nicknames?

    Thursday, March 8 2018 10:48 AM EST2018-03-08 15:48:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Supporters of senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke cheer during a Democratic watch party following the Texas primary election, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz isn't shying away from the obvious point being made about his ad deriding a Democratic challenger for using a nickname: He uses one too.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms