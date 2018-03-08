Investigators raid Warren tire business

Several law enforcement agencies are currently raiding a tire business on Warren's north side.

Agents from the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Theft and Fraud Investigation Unit were on the scene Thursday afternoon at a business named Scrapper Dan's Tire Hole on Forest Street NW.

Agents from OSP say they are being assisted in the investigation by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Warren Police Department, Warren Fire Department, and the Warren Law Department.

Officials could not say much about the nature of the investigation but confirmed that at least one piece of machinery was confiscated as part of an investigation into alleged theft.

Authorities on the scene would not provide information about whether the business is currently in operation. However, a filing through the Ohio Secretary of State's Office says that the license for the business was filed by a Warren resident in 2017 and is still active.

Investigators have not released any details on whether there have been any arrests in relation to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.