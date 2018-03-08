Man pleads guilty in child rape case, avoids life in prison

A Youngstown man pleaded guilty to amended charges on Wednesday, escaping a life sentence.

According to the court, 19-year-old Robert Jones Jr pleaded guilty to two amended charges of rape.

The court says Jones was accused of raping a juvenile.

However, before the plea deal was accepted, the minor's guardian had to approve. Once that approval was given, court officials say Jones was sentenced to 16 years behind bars.

Jones had previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.