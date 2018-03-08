Man pleads guilty in child rape case, avoids life in prison

On this International Women's Day a major announcement from two organizations with more than 200 years of history in the Mahoning Valley.More >>
A local family is grieving the tragic death of their 16-year-old who was struck by a train Tuesday in East Palestine.More >>
An 18-year-old Youngstown man has been indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury for a weekend shooting that left one person dead.More >>
According to the court, 19-year-old Robert Jones Jr pleaded guilty to two amended charges of rape.More >>
A Philadelphia jury has awarded a New Jersey man and his wife $3.2 million for a sinkhole that caused the man to crash during a charity bike ride in the city three years ago.More >>
About 100,000 gallons of manure have spilled into two streams in Pennsylvania, killing fish in the area but not posing a threat to the water quality.More >>
A spokeswoman for a company whose natural gas well exploded and caught fire in Ohio last month says the well that had continued leaking methane has been capped.More >>
An Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for handcuffing and assaulting students while claiming to be a police officer conducting "scared straight" programs.More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son repeatedly shot his 4-year-old sister after the woman allegedly left them home alone and returned to work after going home to check the girl's injuries has pleaded...More >>
Authorities say around 20 students ate candy at a high school in and have been sickened in northeast Ohio.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is calling for stepped-up efforts to control nutrient pollution responsible for algae blooms in Lake Erie, but isn't proposing more federal regulations to accomplish the...More >>
A prosecutor says a man who fired on officers serving a warrant in January was himself shot 18 times.More >>
