21 News to broadcast live from Austintown Schools Safety Summit

Austintown Local School District is responding to concerns in the community, following threats and incidents at the school that led to separate lockdowns, arrests, and investigations.

The school district is inviting community members and parents to a Safety Summit on Monday, March 12th at 6:30 p.m. in the Fitch High School Auditorium.

Lieutenant Tom Collins, the Director of Austintown Local School District's Campus Security, says the summit was organized after a series of events that left three separate security incidents in less than 24 hours.

Those incidents followed a deadly mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students dead.

Now Austintown Superintendent Vincent Colaluca and Lt. Collins want families and students to be part of the discussion about current safety measures and potential future plans for safety.

21 News has decided to broadcast our 6 p.m. newscast from Fitch High School on Monday- with interviews from community leaders and special segments on school safety solutions put forth by others in the Valley.

"We know that following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and the myriad of school safety concerns that followed in the days after, Valley parents have questions and concerns about their students' safety," said 21 News Director Mona Alexander. "21 News decided to devote our broadcast to trying to find the answers and helping parents and students feel safer in our community."

Following the special broadcast 21 News will also be streaming the Safety Summit online on wfmj.com and on our 21 News Facebook page.