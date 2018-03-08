21 News to broadcast live from Austintown Schools Safety Summit

The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.More >>
A New Castle man has been charged with robbing a bank in Shenango Township earlier this month.More >>
A three-month investigation leads to a raid on a suspected drug house in Warren.More >>
A jury in Warren has found a 19-year-old Bristolville man guilty of murdering a Warren man whose body was found in a remote area of Trumbull County.More >>
Austintown Local School District is responding to concerns in the community, following threats and incidents at the school that led to separate lockdowns, arrests, and investigations.More >>
Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student last week.More >>
Ice-covered roadways and blowing snow have led to numerous accidents with some fatalities on interstates in southwest Ohio.More >>
Las Vegas Sands Corp. is selling its casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to an American Indian tribe from Alabama.More >>
Police say a 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her Pennsylvania school 10 times in the last few months and now the two are missing.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple has been charged with the death of their 2-year-old son, who was found nearly a year ago in his bedroom with a plastic bag over his head.More >>
A Philadelphia jury has awarded a New Jersey man and his wife $3.2 million for a sinkhole that caused the man to crash during a charity bike ride in the city three years ago.More >>
About 100,000 gallons of manure have spilled into two streams in Pennsylvania, killing fish in the area but not posing a threat to the water quality.More >>
A spokeswoman for a company whose natural gas well exploded and caught fire in Ohio last month says the well that had continued leaking methane has been capped.More >>
