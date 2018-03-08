Campbell looks to raise water rates - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Campbell looks to raise water rates

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
CAMPBELL, Ohio -

Campbell city leaders say they will remain under a "spending freeze" until the city's finances can be sorted out.

Council met Thursday to review the budget after the city's former finance director passed away and the city's books fell behind. 

City leaders have already determined they won't replace a retired police dispatcher and street department worker to help alleviate pressure on the general fund. They now plan to meet with department heads to determine other ways to cut. 

"I think we're going to be able to maintain the services that we have right now," said Council President George Levendis in response to a question about police and fire services. "But again, as we need to watch very closely, every department head is going to be given a strict budget and they're expected to follow that budget to the dollar."

City leaders say tax payers may also see a rise in their water rates. It's not clear yet how much the rates will increase. 

City leaders say the general fund has supplemented the water fund for the past three years. 

The administration will meet with the water superintendent to determine how much money is needed.
 

