Cops: Man got girl out of school 10 times; now both missing - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cops: Man got girl out of school 10 times; now both missing

Posted: Updated:

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Police say a 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her Pennsylvania school 10 times in the last few months and now the two are missing.

Allentown police issued a missing person alert Wednesday for Kevin Esterly and Amy Yu. They say the pair was last seen Monday.

The Morning Call reports police filed a warrant for Esterly's arrest for interference with the custody of a child.

According to the warrant, Esterly signed Amy out of school 10 times between Nov. 13 and Feb. 9 without her parents' permission.

Police said Amy's mother called Feb. 9 to report Esterly had signed her child out of Lehigh Valley Academy earlier that day.

Records show police told Esterly on Feb. 15 to stay away from the teen's home.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Thursday, March 8 2018 10:57 PM EST2018-03-09 03:57:08 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>

  • 911 calls, radio traffic show chaos in high school massacre

    911 calls, radio traffic show chaos in high school massacre

    Thursday, March 8 2018 10:56 PM EST2018-03-09 03:56:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE - This Feb. 19, 2018 file photo shows Denyse Christian, hugging her son Adin Christian, 16, a student at the school, at a makeshift memorial outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and f...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE - This Feb. 19, 2018 file photo shows Denyse Christian, hugging her son Adin Christian, 16, a student at the school, at a makeshift memorial outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and f...
    Emergency calls from parents and students during the Florida high school massacre show 911 operators at first trying to grasp the enormity of the emergency and then calmly trying to gather information to assist...More >>
    Emergency calls from parents and students during the Florida high school massacre show 911 operators at first trying to grasp the enormity of the emergency and then calmly trying to gather information to assist arriving law enforcement officers.More >>

  • Study finds false stories travel way faster than the truth

    Study finds false stories travel way faster than the truth

    Thursday, March 8 2018 9:18 PM EST2018-03-09 02:18:18 GMT

    The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.

    More >>

    The most comprehensive study of online fake information finds that false stories on Twitter travel six times faster and reach way more people than the truth.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms