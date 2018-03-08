Cops: Man got girl out of school 10 times; now both missing

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Police say a 45-year-old man managed to sign a 16-year-old girl out of her Pennsylvania school 10 times in the last few months and now the two are missing.

Allentown police issued a missing person alert Wednesday for Kevin Esterly and Amy Yu. They say the pair was last seen Monday.

The Morning Call reports police filed a warrant for Esterly's arrest for interference with the custody of a child.

According to the warrant, Esterly signed Amy out of school 10 times between Nov. 13 and Feb. 9 without her parents' permission.

Police said Amy's mother called Feb. 9 to report Esterly had signed her child out of Lehigh Valley Academy earlier that day.

Records show police told Esterly on Feb. 15 to stay away from the teen's home.

