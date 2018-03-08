Former Browns star Cribbs joining team as coaching intern

By TOM WITHERS

CLEVELAND (AP) - Former Browns special teams star Josh Cribbs is joining Cleveland's coaching staff as an intern.

Cribbs, a three-time Pro Bowler who was one of the game's most dynamic returners, will work with new Browns special teams coordinator Amos Jones. Cribbs had inquired about filling a vacant assistant position on coach Hue Jackson's staff. But when that job was filled, Jackson offered Cribbs an intern position and he accepted.

An undrafted quarterback out of Kent State, Cribbs played eight seasons with the Browns. He also played one season each for the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts. He last played in 2014 and had considered a comeback before officially retiring last year.

Cribbs said he's excited to share his knowledge with Cleveland's players, saying "I've earned their respect already as a player. Now I get to earn their respect as a coach."

Cribbs shares the league record with eight kickoff return touchdowns.

