Hotel employee shot, killed while working inside lobby

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio hotel employee who was shot while working behind the counter has died.

Authorities say they were called to a Hampton Inn in the Dayton suburb of Fairborn around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. A 911 call indicates the wounded man was found behind the counter in the hotel lobby.

Police say 29-year-old Andrew Day was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are searching for two male suspects.

A police report indicates authorities are investigating the shooting as a robbery, but the motive remains under investigation.

