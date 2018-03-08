H.S. basketball scores (3/8/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (3/8/18)

Posted: Updated:

Boys’ Basketball
Division II
Howland 48 Struthers 49 


Girls’ Basketball
Division IV Regional
Lisbon 30 Dalton 44

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms