Warren community remembers young girl killed in crash

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
WARREN, Ohio -

After a fatal crash on 7-11 northbound last month caused by a driver going the wrong way, a vigil was held for one of the young victims on her birthday.

Thursday evening, friends and family members all gathered in Warren to pray for, remember and celebrate a young soul who would have turned 6- years old on March 8th. 

After losing Nialaisha Bason or "Lai" as they called her, in a tragic car accident, they honored her with a birthday celebration.

"She was a beautiful baby. She was smart. She impacted everybody's life. If you ever met her, you just knew.  She was that kid, stated Lai's Godmother Destiny Daniel. "She loved everyone".

Dozens of balloons were released into the sky.

Two other people lost their lives in the crash.

32-year-old Cedrick Lyons and 7 year- old Noreyion Bason were also killed in the crash. The investigation is ongoing. No word yet if the driver of the car will face any charges.

