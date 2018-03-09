Police: New Castle man caught running from drug bust

Bond is set at $50,000 for a New Castle man arrested during a drug raid in that city that turned up crack cocaine, cash, and two loaded guns.

Sanjuan Allen, 29, was arrested Wednesday when the Police Department Narcotics Bureau and the Lawrence County District Attorney's Special Investigation Unit conducted a search at the Oak Leaf Gardens Apartment complex on Pin Oak Drive.

Police say Allen was caught as he was trying to run toward the rear of the apartment.

Investigators say Allen was carrying nearly 15 grams of crack cocaine

The search also turned up $754, three digital scales, prescription pills, marijuana, as well as .45 caliber and .40 caliber semi-automatic handguns.

Allen was arraigned on charges of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen is free on bond.

His next court hearing is set for Thursday.