Weather brings school adjustments in Trumbull, Mercer Counties

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Some morning commuters are finding slippery roads, especially those in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties where winter weather advisories are in effect.

21 News heard at least one report of a car that slid into a ditch in Trumbull County at around 6 am Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that ODOT crews have been out overnight treating roads.

State Police in Mercer County said that there are some slippery roads.

There are a handful of school closings and delays in Trumbull and Mercer Counties which can be seen here.

The National Weather Service says both counties can expect an additional one to three inches of snow between now and 1 pm.

In Cuyahoga County, the greatest amounts will be on the higher terrain at the east end of the county.

In Trumbull County, the higher snowfall totals will be across the northern half of the county.

Drivers should be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

