Lakeview student accused of showing classmates sexually explicit

Police say the victim is a 17-year-old girl

Lakeview student accused of showing classmates sexually explicit pictures

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. -

State Police in Mercer County say a 17-year-old Lakeview High School student has been charged after allegedly showing his classmates sexually explicit pictures of a female teen.

Police say the boy had the pictures of a 17-year-old girl on his phone and was showing them to other students at the school.

Once school officials found out, they contacted police who charged the boy in juvenile court with violating Pennsylvania's law against minors transmitting sexually explicit images.

Depending on the circumstances, violation of the law is a second or third-degree misdemeanor.

The report does not say how the boy obtained the pictures.

