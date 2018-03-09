A snowy start to Friday but shine will headline the weekend

Friday, light snow will fall for much of the morning hours and while there won't be major issues on area roadways untreated surfaces, such as driveways or sidewalks may be slick.

The snow will taper off towards the midday and then flurries will return towards the evening commute. Highs today will be in the mid-30s, lows in the low 20s.

The weekend will be beautiful, but chilly! A mostly sunny sky Saturday and then partial sunshine for Sunday with highs near 40 Sunday.

Snow will move back in the second half of Monday and then much of Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs the next 7 days will finally take a turn for the better as we head into the second half of the week and into the weekend.