Medicare mailing new cards without social security numbers

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WASHINGTON -

If you are on Medicare or will be soon, you'll be getting a new identification card in the mail that will be missing something.

Starting in April 2018, the government will mail new Medicare cards designed to help protect people from identity fraud.

Since fraudsters are always looking for ways to get your Social Security Number, Medicare is removing Social Security Numbers from all Medicare cards to make them safer.

The new card will have a new Medicare Number that’s unique to each individual.

The new card will help protect people's identities and keep personal information more secure.

Medicare coverage and benefits will not change.

Medicare will automatically mail the new card at no cost to the address on file with Social Security.

Those needing to update their official mailing address may visit their online Social Security account.

Once people receive their new Medicare card, there are three steps to take to make it harder for someone to steal your information and identity:

Destroy your old Medicare card right away.

Use your new card. Doctors, other health care providers, and plans approved by Medicare know that Medicare is replacing the old cards. They are ready to accept your new card when you need care.

Beware of people contacting you about your new Medicare card and asking you for your Medicare Number, personal information, or to pay a fee for your new card. Treat your Medicare Number like you treat your Social Security or credit card numbers. Remember, Medicare will never contact you uninvited to ask for your personal information.

For more information about the new Medicare card, visit go.medicare.gov/newcard.

You can also visit Medicare.gov for tips to prevent Medicare fraud.

