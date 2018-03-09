Jury begins deliberations in murder trial of Bristolville man - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jury begins deliberations in murder trial of Bristolville man

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

A jury in Warren has started deliberating in the case of a 19-year-old Bristolville man accused of murdering a Warren man whose body was found in a remote area of Trumbull County.

Closing arguments were heard this morning in the trial of Austin Burke who is charged with murdering 22-year-old Kenneth Sample who was reported missing last June.

Sample's body was found a few days later near a secluded area of the Grand River Game Lands in Bristolville.

Burke was arrested days later after allegedly robbing the Pizza Joe's restaurant in Cortland.

The trial got underway on Monday for Burke who faces one charge of aggravated murder and tampering with evidence, two charges of aggravated robbery, and weapons charges.

