St. Patrick's Day Parade: What you need to know to go - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

St. Patrick's Day Parade: What you need to know to go

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Saint Patrick's Day Parade, Boardman Saint Patrick's Day Parade, Boardman

Organizers of this year's Mahoning Valley Saint Patrick's Day Parade are reminding you to make sure you set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night so you don't miss the start of Sunday's fun.

Where and when

Ten divisions will be marching along Market Street in Boardman.

After gathering at the township government building, marchers will walk westward along McClurg Road starting at 1 pm.

From there, they'll turn north on Market Street, past the reviewing stand at Boardman Boulevard, and finally east on Southwoods Avenue to the end of the route at Southwoods Executive Center.

There is plenty of parking near businesses along the parade route.

Who's marching

The parade will feature color guards, police cars, fire trucks, classic and antique cars from around the valley.

Valley organizations and businesses will be marching in the parade or perched on floats.

Along with the Boardman Spartan and Ursuline High School marching bands, parade-goers will be entertained by Irish dancers, as well as the Northcoast Brass Company Drum and Bugle Corps,

You don't want to miss the Aut Mori Grotto Clowns, Little Steel Derby Girls, and personalities from WFMJ, which is a sponsor of the event.

Animal lovers will appreciate the Lucky Llamas 4-H Club, as well as lots of dogs including Newfoundlands, Collies, and Irish Wolfhounds.

There are some rules

For the safety of parade watchers, no alcoholic beverages are permitted and parade participants are not allowed to throw candy or other goodies to the crowd. However, they are allowed to hand items to people along the route.

Weather

WFMJ Meteorologist Andrew DiPaolo says temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30's around parade time.

More information may be found here at mvstpatrickparade.com

Here is a map of the route of the parade which starts at 1 pm Sunday.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Friday, March 9 2018 2:08 PM EST2018-03-09 19:08:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>

  • Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Friday, March 9 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-03-09 18:49:21 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-03-09 13:37:52 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms