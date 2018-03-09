St. Patrick's Day Parade: What you need to know to go

Organizers of this year's Mahoning Valley Saint Patrick's Day Parade are reminding you to make sure you set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night so you don't miss the start of Sunday's fun.

Where and when

Ten divisions will be marching along Market Street in Boardman.

After gathering at the township government building, marchers will walk westward along McClurg Road starting at 1 pm.

From there, they'll turn north on Market Street, past the reviewing stand at Boardman Boulevard, and finally east on Southwoods Avenue to the end of the route at Southwoods Executive Center.

There is plenty of parking near businesses along the parade route.

Who's marching

The parade will feature color guards, police cars, fire trucks, classic and antique cars from around the valley.

Valley organizations and businesses will be marching in the parade or perched on floats.

Along with the Boardman Spartan and Ursuline High School marching bands, parade-goers will be entertained by Irish dancers, as well as the Northcoast Brass Company Drum and Bugle Corps,

You don't want to miss the Aut Mori Grotto Clowns, Little Steel Derby Girls, and personalities from WFMJ, which is a sponsor of the event.

Animal lovers will appreciate the Lucky Llamas 4-H Club, as well as lots of dogs including Newfoundlands, Collies, and Irish Wolfhounds.

There are some rules

For the safety of parade watchers, no alcoholic beverages are permitted and parade participants are not allowed to throw candy or other goodies to the crowd. However, they are allowed to hand items to people along the route.

Weather

WFMJ Meteorologist Andrew DiPaolo says temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30's around parade time.

More information may be found here at mvstpatrickparade.com

Here is a map of the route of the parade which starts at 1 pm Sunday.