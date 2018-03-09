Report: Toys "R" Us to close all stores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Report: Toys "R" Us to close all stores

Posted: Updated:

A financial news publisher is reporting that Toys “R” Us is preparing to close all of its stores in the United States.

The company, which has stores in Niles and Boardman, is preparing to liquidate its bankrupt operations after it couldn't restructure the company's debt, according to Bloomberg.com.

Sources that Bloomberg says are close to the situation tell them that Toys “R” Us is unable to fund a buyer for its operations in the United States.

In January the operator of the national retail chains Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us announced plans to close 182 stores as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan.

Four stores in Ohio and nine stores in Pennsylvania were on the January closing list.

According to the company website, Toys “R” Us operates stores in the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles and along Boardman Poland Road in Boardman.

A Babies “R” Us store is located on Doral Drive in Boardman.

At the time of the previous announcement, Toys “R” Us said that some of the stores could remain open if more favorable lease agreements are negotiated, but the majority of the stores earmarked for shutdown had been unprofitable.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Friday, March 9 2018 2:08 PM EST2018-03-09 19:08:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>

  • Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Friday, March 9 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-03-09 18:49:21 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-03-09 13:37:52 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms