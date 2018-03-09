Troopers arrest woman on I-80 with $680,000 cocaine stash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a car stopped for a traffic violation was carrying seventeen pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $680,000.

OSP says it searched a car that had been pulled over an Acura on Interstate 80 near Toledo on Tuesday.

After noticing fresh marks on part of the car's body, troopers removed a rocker panel where they found nine packages of cocaine.

Deluce Casi, 36, of Marana, Ariz., was booked into the Wood County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking in cocaine.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.