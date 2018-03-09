Youngstown turned down for over $10 million in federal improvement money

The future of a major project aimed at improving streets in downtown Youngstown is in question after the federal government denied the city a grant worth over $10 million.

The city had been in the running for what is known as a TIGER grant from the transportation department which would go towards new street lights, sidewalks, bike lanes, crosswalks, landscaping and median from Youngstown State University and Mercy Health to downtown Youngstown.

Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown tells 21 News the city is still evaluating what it's next steps will be for the project.

TIGER stands for Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery.

Back in January, Brown, along with YSU president Jim Tressel, travelled to Washington, D.C. to help push for the money.

At that time, Tressel told 21 News the city's design was still suited for a time when the steel industry was the main economic driver in the region and an upgrade was necessary to reflect changes in the local economy.