Youngstown turned down for over $10 million in federal improveme - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown turned down for over $10 million in federal improvement money

Posted: Updated:
By J. Breen Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The future of a major project aimed at improving streets in downtown Youngstown is in question after the federal government denied the city a grant worth over $10 million. 

The city had been in the running for what is known as a TIGER grant from the transportation department which would go towards new street lights, sidewalks, bike lanes, crosswalks, landscaping and median from Youngstown State University and Mercy Health to downtown Youngstown. 

Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown tells 21 News the city is still evaluating what it's next steps will be for the project. 

TIGER stands for Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery. 

Back in January, Brown, along with YSU president Jim Tressel,  travelled to Washington, D.C. to help push for the money. 

At that time, Tressel told 21 News the city's design was still suited for a time when the steel industry was the main economic driver in the region and an upgrade was necessary to reflect changes in the local economy. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Friday, March 9 2018 3:08 PM EST2018-03-09 20:08:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>

  • Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Friday, March 9 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-03-09 18:49:21 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-03-09 13:37:52 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms