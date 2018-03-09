Lordstown neighbors not pleased with proposed warehouse project

A development project being viewed as another big economic boom for Lordstown is not sitting well with some neighbors near the project site.

The property site is along Bailey Road south of the Ohio turnpike. It's where the TJX companies and it's Homegoods brand want to invest $160 million in a distribution center. The company has purchase and sale agreements for 290 acres, pending appropriate approvals and zoning changes. The site also borders Hallock-Young Road, and neighbors to the west of the site are not pleased.



"Me and the locals, we're trying to put the brakes on this project," said Bill DeCesare, who lives just west of the proposed site.



He says the locals are concerned that the huge warehouse and heavy truck traffic will cause their property values to decline. "Massive truck movement twenty four hours a day, they're saying 200 trucks a day," according to DeCesare.



The site would give the distribution center easy access to the Ohio turnpike, New York and points east, Chicago and points west.



Other neighbors are worried about noise and potential bright lights at the complex. DeCesare says there are more suitable sites nearby. "The whole operation can be moved a little bit north and it won't hurt nobody," DeCesare said.



He's referring to wooded land just north of the turnpike, which is already zoned industrial. AJX says with full approval it hopes to have the facility operating in 2020.

Village officials and AJX representatives will outline all the details of the project during a town hall meeting at the administration building on March 12 at 6:30 pm.

