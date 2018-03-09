Lordstown neighbors not pleased with proposed warehouse project - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lordstown neighbors not pleased with proposed warehouse project

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

A development project being viewed as another big economic boom for Lordstown is not sitting well with some neighbors near the project site.

The property site is along Bailey Road south of the Ohio turnpike. It's where the TJX companies and it's Homegoods brand want to invest $160 million in a distribution center. The company has purchase and sale agreements for 290 acres, pending appropriate approvals and zoning changes. The site also borders Hallock-Young Road, and neighbors to the west of the site are not pleased. 

"Me and the locals, we're trying to put the brakes on this project," said Bill DeCesare, who lives just west of the proposed site. 

He says the locals are concerned that the huge warehouse and heavy truck traffic will cause their property values to decline. "Massive truck movement twenty four hours a day, they're saying 200 trucks a day," according to DeCesare.

The site would give the distribution center easy access to the Ohio turnpike,  New York and points east, Chicago and points west.

Other neighbors are worried about noise and potential bright lights at the complex. DeCesare says there are more suitable sites nearby. "The whole operation can be moved a little bit north and it won't hurt nobody," DeCesare said. 

He's referring to wooded land just north of the turnpike, which is already zoned industrial. AJX says with full approval it hopes to have the facility operating in 2020.

Village officials and AJX representatives will outline all the details of the project during a town hall meeting at the administration building on March 12 at 6:30 pm. 
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Trump discusses violence with video game execs and critics

    Friday, March 9 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-03-09 23:07:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with ...
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
    President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>

  • Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Bones found in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, study says

    Friday, March 9 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-03-09 18:49:21 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In a June 26, 1928 file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Bones found in 1940 on a wes...
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>
    An analysis of bones found in 1940 on a western Pacific Ocean island concludes they probably came from Amelia Earhart.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-03-09 13:37:52 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms