Some Weekend Sunshine; Daylight Saving Time Returns

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast:

On the weekend that features the return of Daylight Saving Time (and more sunlight in the evening), we expect fair weather to dominate. A mix of sun and clouds and chilly temperatures will be found both Saturday and Sunday.

The next cold front is set to approach Monday and clouds will increase. Snow showers and flurries will accompany the cold air Monday afternoon and evening. The weather will resemble early February during midweek with gusty winds and snow showers.

A welcome warm up is in the forecast for the end of the work week and next weekend.



